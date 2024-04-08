Farmers in the National Sheep Welfare Scheme are required to complete two actions to receive the full payment of €8 per ewe. \ Donal O'Leary

Applications are now open for a new National Sheep Welfare Scheme (NSWS), Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The scheme will operate in 2024 with a budget of €15m.

Farmers in the NSWS are required to complete two actions to receive the full payment of €8 per ewe.

The scheme consists of four possible measures, applicable to both upland and lowland flocks.

Farmers must select one from each category.

Category A – shearing or body condition scoring of ewes.

Category B – clostridial vaccination of ewes (or lambs if ewes are already vaccinated) or plunge dipping of ewes.

Farmers joining the NSWS must indicate at application stage which options they intend to carry out.

Eligible

The maximum number of breeding ewes eligible for payment under the scheme will be determined by the numbers declared for each participating flock in the sheep census returns from 2020 to 2023.

Completed actions must be recorded on scheme action record sheets, which will be provided by the Department to participants.

The Department said the NSWS will “complement” the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS), funded under CAP.

The SIS supports farmers carrying out actions that improve animal health and welfare on their sheep enterprises and has a budget allocation of €100m.

Animal health and welfare

Launching the scheme, Minister McConalogue said with the other SIS payments, this results in a payment equivalent to €20 per ewe in 2024.

“This represents a doubling of the sheep payment from 2022 and is the highest payment ever provided to enhance animal health and welfare of our vitally important sheep sector.

“This scheme consists of a practical menu of health and welfare measures that are applicable to all types of sheep enterprises.

“It is designed to appeal to all sheep farmers regardless of their flock size or production system, including those not currently participating in the existing SIS,” he said.

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Tuesday 21 May 2024.

They can be made by a farmer or an approved FAS adviser acting on their behalf using the online facility at www.agfood.ie.

The full terms and conditions of the NSWS and other relevant scheme information are available here.