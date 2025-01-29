Farmers must calve at least 50% of their reference number of cows to satisfy scheme requirements. \ Philip Doyle

Participants in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) now have access to amend their 2025 yearly reference number with this facility remaining open until 11.59pm on 12 February 2025.

It should be noted that action is only needed if a participant wishes to alter their reference number, with the 2024 reference number automatically rolling over to 2025 if no amendment is submitted.

To recap on the reference number, participants in SCEP set their programme reference number at application stage in the period March to June 2023 and this remains in place for the duration of the programme.

However, as allowed for in the CAP Strategic Plan, participants can amend their yearly reference number annually during the amendment window.

Participants can reduce their 2025 yearly reference number by up to 20% of their 2024 yearly reference number.

Alternatively, participants can increase their 2025 yearly reference number by any number back up to their programme reference number set at application stage, where the farmer or their FAS adviser had reduced their yearly reference number in 2023 and/or 2024.

It is vital to note that any changes made to the 2025 yearly reference number (either increases or decreases) will have an associated impact on the requirements/actions to be carried out by the participant and on the maximum payment that the participant will be eligible to draw down later in 2025. Farmers must calve at least 50% of their reference number of cows to satisfy scheme requirements.

Once an application to amend the 2025 yearly reference number is submitted online, no amendments can be made.

To avail of the maximum payment in 2025, participants must have at least enough determined eligible forage hectares under their 2025 BISS application to match their 2025 maximum payable area (MPA) and ensure that they are fully compliant with all the eligibility requirements and actions under the programme.