Martin Heydon, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture and Food, has allocated €850,000 towards the farm safety initiative. \ Philip Doyle

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine launched an open call for project funding in the area of farmer health, safety and wellbeing.

Launched by Martin Heydon, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Farm Safety, the projects will be funded from the Department’s dedicated farm safety budget, with €850,000 allocated to the initiative.

For projects to be deemed successful under the call, they should cover one or more of the following themes:

Farm safety.

Farmer physical health.

Farmer mental health and wellbeing.

Application process

Interested parties will need to act promptly, as the closing date for submitting projects to be considered for funding is Wednesday, 7 August 2024.

A Specification Document giving more detail on what is sought in the proposal and an application form are available at www.gov.ie/farmsafety.

Applications can be emailed to farmsafetycall@agriculture.gov.ie.

Alternatively, send by registered post to Crop Policy, Evaluation and Certification Division, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Backweston Administration Building, Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Minister Heydon said: “We have to change farming’s record on safety. I am committed to keeping farmer safety, health and wellbeing at the centre of a sustainable agricultural sector.

“There is a role here for everyone in the sector, which is why I am launching this open call. Every opportunity must be taken to change behaviour and practices to improve safety, health and wellbeing on farms. I have allocated €850,000 for this important new initiative and I am confident that the successful proposals will prove to be of significant benefit to farmers, their families and rural communities.”