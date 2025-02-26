Tranche 7 will open for application from 10 March and remain open until 6 June.

Farmers and their advisers have just a week left to apply for tranche 6 of Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS III), with a closing date of 7 March fast approaching.

The tranche has been open since 29 January, with TAMS III having been closed for a number of weeks prior to this to allow for technical upgrades. Tranche 7 will open for applications on 10 March and will remain open until 6 June.

Applications continue to be approved for tranche 4, with 823 of the 5,864 applications received yet to be approved.

Tranche 5

A further 231 applications were processed this week, with the likelihood being that approvals for tranche 5 will begin being issued within the next two to three weeks.

Some 5,823 applications were made under tranche 5, a similar figure to tranche 4.

The largest number of applications left to process are in relation to the Solar Capital Investment Scheme at 239 applications. Twenty-nine applications (4.5%) under the scheme have also been rejected, a figure only slightly higher than the average rejection rate of 4.2%. A further 433 applications still awaiting approval are in relation to the Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme and Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme.