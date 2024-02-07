USA – Merck buys Elanco
Merck Animal Health paid $1.3bn (€1.2bn) for the farmed-fish business of Elanco Animal Health. The deal will give Merck access to a salmon vaccine and an anti-parasitic sea lice treatment.
China – pig prices rise
Live pig prices in China have increased by almost 15% over the past month ahead of new year celebrations to the equivalent of €2.07/kg (Bord Bia).
Australia – increased lamb exports
Australian lamb exports in January increased by 38% on January 2023 levels to 25,173 tonnes.
Brazil - factories approved for China
A further 20 beef processing factories in Brazil are expected to be approved for exporting to China before the end of February following recent inspections (World Beef Report).
