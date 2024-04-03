New Zealand – EU trade deal
The New Zealand has completed ratification of the trade deal with the EU and it will come into effect on 1 May 2024.
Indonesia – wheat imports
USDA estimate that wheat imports for 2023/24 will increase by 21.7% to 11.5m tonnes compared with 9.4m tonnes the previous year.
USA – fertiliser investment
The US government has announced a $124m investment in renewable energy and fertiliser production projects across 44 states to lower energy costs and create jobs.
Brazil – exports to increase
Projections suggest that Brazil’s beef production will be 9.4m tonnes this year, with exports increasing by 160,000t to just over 3m tonnes total (World Beef Report).
SHARING OPTIONS: