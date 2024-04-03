Left to right: Damien O'Connor, New Zealand minister for agriculture and trade, European Commission vice-president and trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski at the announcement of the EU NZ trade agreement in 2023.

New Zealand – EU trade deal

The New Zealand has completed ratification of the trade deal with the EU and it will come into effect on 1 May 2024.

Indonesia – wheat imports

USDA estimate that wheat imports for 2023/24 will increase by 21.7% to 11.5m tonnes compared with 9.4m tonnes the previous year.

USA – fertiliser investment

The US government has announced a $124m investment in renewable energy and fertiliser production projects across 44 states to lower energy costs and create jobs.

Brazil – exports to increase

Projections suggest that Brazil’s beef production will be 9.4m tonnes this year, with exports increasing by 160,000t to just over 3m tonnes total (World Beef Report).