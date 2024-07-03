Denmark – emissions tax
The Danish government will introduce an emissions tax equivalent to €40.20 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent with effect from 2030.
Indonesia – FrieslandCampina dairy factory opens
Frisian Flag Indonesia - a subsidiary of Dutch co-op FrieslandCampina - has opened a €257m dairy factory, covering an area equal to 35 soccer pitches.
USA – no more McPlant
McDonalds has announced that it is suspending sales of the McPlant vegetable-based burger in its US stores due to poor sales.
Uruguay – beef exports increase
Uruguay exported 184,000 tonnes of beef in the first half of 2024, a 12% increase on the first half of last year.
