Denmark – emissions tax

The Danish government will introduce an emissions tax equivalent to €40.20 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent with effect from 2030.

Indonesia – FrieslandCampina dairy factory opens

Frisian Flag Indonesia - a subsidiary of Dutch co-op FrieslandCampina - has opened a €257m dairy factory, covering an area equal to 35 soccer pitches.

USA – no more McPlant

McDonalds has announced that it is suspending sales of the McPlant vegetable-based burger in its US stores due to poor sales.

Uruguay – beef exports increase

Uruguay exported 184,000 tonnes of beef in the first half of 2024, a 12% increase on the first half of last year.