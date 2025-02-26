Canada – levy increase

Canadian beef farmers have agreed a levy (known as check-off) increase of CAD$1.50 (€1.00) per head on cattle, bringing the total to CAD$7.00 (€4.66).

China – profit warning

Mengniu Dairy, the world’s eighth-largest dairy processor according to Rabobank, has issued a profit warning for the past year, blaming a surplus of milk in the domestic market (DCA).

Russia – wheat exports

The forecast for Russia’s wheat exports this season has been reduced by 600,000 tonnes to 42.2m tonnes, with February shipments at 2m tonnes - less than half of February 2024.

Argentina – beef exports fall

Argentina’s beef exports fell to 46,200 tonnes in January, over 25% lower than January 2024 and the lowest since January 2022 (WBR).