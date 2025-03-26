Brazil is looking to get access to Japan for beef exports.

Kenya – gene-edited feed on hold

A Kenyan court has put on hold the import and cultivation of gene-edited feed pending the hearing of an appeal by the Kenya peasants league (USDA).

Ukraine – livestock loss

Ukraine’s ministry of agrarian policy and food has measured the loss of cattle at 238,000 head and pigs at 544,000 since the invasion by Russia in 2022 (USDA).

New Zealand – milk production drops

After seven consecutive months of growth, New Zealand milk production fell by 2.56% in February, but is still up 2.4% overall for the season to date (DCA).

Brazil – Japan access trip

Brazil’s president is in Japan this week to discuss access for Brazilian beef exports that would end a 22-year ban.