USA – wheat planting down

The United States department of agriculture (USDA) estimates that 45.4m acres of wheat is planted for 2025, down 2% compared with 2024, which would be the second-lowest since records began in 1919.

Slovakia – foot-and-mouth disease confirmed

Veterinary authorities have confirmed that Danish FirstFarms, which owns almost 3,500 cattle, has been infected with foot-and-mouth disease (DCA).

Vietnam – Brazil beef approved

Vietnam is now open to importing beef from Brazil, with meat industry trade association ABIEC expecting it to be a market for 300,000 tonnes of Brazilian beef (WBR).

Uruguay – sheepmeat exports fall 31%

Uruguayan sheep meat exports for the first quarter fell by 31% to 3,100 tonnes, but the revenue remained at the equivalent of €17.5m (WBR).