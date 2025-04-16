Brazil – throughput record
Brazilian factories processed 7.05 million cattle in the first quarter of 2025, despite an expectation that numbers would reduce (WBR).
Belgium – acquisition cleared
Belgian dairy processor A-ware received clearance this week from the competition authorities to take over Dairy Food Group (DCA).
USA – much-needed rain forecast
US crops are expected to get much-needed rain in the coming days and this has triggered a fall in wheat price futures on the expectation of higher yields.
South Korea – potato production
After setting a new record for potato production in 2024, South Korea is expected to return to the average for 2025, which means they produce just 20% of the consumer demand.
