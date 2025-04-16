The expected decline in Brazil's cattle numbers didn't happen in the first three months of this year. \ Michael Martin

Brazil – throughput record

Brazilian factories processed 7.05 million cattle in the first quarter of 2025, despite an expectation that numbers would reduce (WBR).

Belgium – acquisition cleared

Belgian dairy processor A-ware received clearance this week from the competition authorities to take over Dairy Food Group (DCA).

USA – much-needed rain forecast

US crops are expected to get much-needed rain in the coming days and this has triggered a fall in wheat price futures on the expectation of higher yields.

South Korea – potato production

After setting a new record for potato production in 2024, South Korea is expected to return to the average for 2025, which means they produce just 20% of the consumer demand.