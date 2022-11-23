In Oranmore, in the county Galway, eight fellas will head off on a 27-hour run to Dublin in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association and Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

The octet, who have raised €10,000 so far, will take off Saturday morning with a target of raising €20,000 in total.

I’m told one of them is well known agronomist Stephen McCabe from Haggard Stores in Newtown Garrison, who hopes his pre-training walking crops will stand to him.

It’ll be no pleasant evening in the month of May for these men so please donate if you can.