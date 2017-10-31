Sign in to your account
Organic farm walks: when and where they are happening in 2017 and 2018

By on
Teagasc is to host a series of 12 organic farm walks commencing in December and running until July 2018.
Teagasc is to host a series of 12 organic farm walks commencing in December and running until July 2018.

Teagasc has announced a nationwide series of 12 organic demonstration farm walks to showcase successful organic operators to start on 6 December 2017 and continue until July 2018.

Organised by Teagasc, in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture, the first walk in this year’s series will take place on the farm of award-winning beef farmer Tom Dunne, Seefeld Farm, Ballinaslee, Durrow, Co Laois, on Wednesday 6 December at 12pm.

The 12 farms hosting the walks represent the wide range of organic enterprises in Ireland and cover the beef, cereal, horticulture, dairy, sheep and poultry sectors as well as direct-selling opportunities.

“The farm walk programme provides a great opportunity for conventional farmers to see the developments taking place on organic farms. For organic farmers, it allows for the sharing of information and experiences between producers,” said Elaine Leavy, Teagasc organic specialist.

“The series of farm walks are spread over an eight-month period and are seasonally topical, which will give people the opportunity to see a wide range of organic farming practices.”

At each of the farm walks, the host farmer, along with representatives from Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine and the organic certification bodies, will be on hand to answer questions.

Teagasc has incorporated specific themes into the farm walks such as grassland management, soil fertility and crop rotations. Farmers and their families, along with members of the public, are welcome to attend.

Teagasc organic farm walks 2017-2018

  • 6 December 2017, 12pm.

    • Tom Dunne, Seefeld Farm, Ballinasloe, Durrow, Co Laois.

    Beef finishing.

  • 7 February 2018, 12pm.

    • Grennan’s Organic Farm, Lismoyney, Clara, Co Offaly.

    Dairying.

  • 21 March 2018, 12pm.

    • William Mulhall, Blackwood, Robertstown, Naas, Co Kildare.

    Suckler to beef.

  • 25 April 2018, 12pm.

    • Gordon McCoy, Creevaghy, Stonebridge, Clones, Co Monaghan.

    Beef finishing, sheep, poultry/eggs.

  • 2 May 2018, 12pm.

    • Eugene Flanagan, Driminagh, Loughglynn, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

    Suckler to weanling.

  • 16 May 2018, 12pm.

    • Batt Sheehan, Ballymounteen, Ballynoe, Mallow, Co Cork.

    Dairying.

  • 23 May 2018, 2pm.

    • Andrew and Leonie Workman, Dunany Flour Organics Farm, Dunany, Togher, Co Louth.

    Winter, spring cereals, milling flour.

  • 6 June 2018, 2pm.

    • Kate Carmody, Beal Lodge, Asdee, Listowel, Co Kerry.

    Dairying, hemp, veg, fruit, direct-selling.

  • 13 June 2018, 2pm.

    • Gavin Tully, Clonhenritte, Camolin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

    Cereals, arable.

  • 27 June 2018, 2pm.

    • Frank O’Brien, Ballybroder, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.

    Sheep, suckler to beef.

  • 18 July 2018, 2pm.

    • Oliver Kelly, Ballinroan, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow.

    Fieldscale veg, direct-selling.

  • 25 July 2018, 2pm.

    • Nurney Farm Organics, Nurney Farm, Carbury, Co Kildare.

    Field-scale vegetables, protected cropping, poultry/eggs, direct-selling.

