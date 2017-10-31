Organic farm walks: when and where they are happening in 2017 and 2018
Teagasc has announced a nationwide series of 12 organic demonstration farm walks to showcase successful organic operators to start on 6 December 2017 and continue until July 2018.
Organised by Teagasc, in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture, the first walk in this year’s series will take place on the farm of award-winning beef farmer Tom Dunne, Seefeld Farm, Ballinaslee, Durrow, Co Laois, on Wednesday 6 December at 12pm.
The 12 farms hosting the walks represent the wide range of organic enterprises in Ireland and cover the beef, cereal, horticulture, dairy, sheep and poultry sectors as well as direct-selling opportunities.
“The farm walk programme provides a great opportunity for conventional farmers to see the developments taking place on organic farms. For organic farmers, it allows for the sharing of information and experiences between producers,” said Elaine Leavy, Teagasc organic specialist.
“The series of farm walks are spread over an eight-month period and are seasonally topical, which will give people the opportunity to see a wide range of organic farming practices.”
At each of the farm walks, the host farmer, along with representatives from Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine and the organic certification bodies, will be on hand to answer questions.
Teagasc has incorporated specific themes into the farm walks such as grassland management, soil fertility and crop rotations. Farmers and their families, along with members of the public, are welcome to attend.
Teagasc organic farm walks 2017-2018
Tom Dunne, Seefeld Farm, Ballinasloe, Durrow, Co Laois.
Beef finishing.
Grennan’s Organic Farm, Lismoyney, Clara, Co Offaly.
Dairying.
William Mulhall, Blackwood, Robertstown, Naas, Co Kildare.
Suckler to beef.
Gordon McCoy, Creevaghy, Stonebridge, Clones, Co Monaghan.
Beef finishing, sheep, poultry/eggs.
Eugene Flanagan, Driminagh, Loughglynn, Castlerea, Co Roscommon.
Suckler to weanling.
Batt Sheehan, Ballymounteen, Ballynoe, Mallow, Co Cork.
Dairying.
Andrew and Leonie Workman, Dunany Flour Organics Farm, Dunany, Togher, Co Louth.
Winter, spring cereals, milling flour.
Kate Carmody, Beal Lodge, Asdee, Listowel, Co Kerry.
Dairying, hemp, veg, fruit, direct-selling.
Gavin Tully, Clonhenritte, Camolin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.
Cereals, arable.
Frank O’Brien, Ballybroder, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath.
Sheep, suckler to beef.
Oliver Kelly, Ballinroan, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow.
Fieldscale veg, direct-selling.
Nurney Farm Organics, Nurney Farm, Carbury, Co Kildare.
Field-scale vegetables, protected cropping, poultry/eggs, direct-selling.