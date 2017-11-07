Sign in to your account
Ornua's Spain factory suffers fire

By on
Production at the cheese plant has been moved to the UK and America after a fire destroyed Ornua’s cheese plant in Spain.
Production at the cheese plant has been moved to the UK and America after a fire destroyed Ornua's cheese plant in Spain.

The site, which is located at Avila, an hour north west of Madrid, was severely damaged according to Ornua but “no one was injured in the incident”.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, a spokesperson for Ornua confirmed that production at the Spain site would move mainly to the UK.

“As part of its business continuity planning, Ornua Ingredientes España’s immediate product requirements will be met from Ornua’s European and North American manufacturing bases.”

Cheese products including mozzarella were exported from the Spanish site to Europe and countries in the Latin America region.

Ornua said it is in “direct engagement” with its “circa 120 full and part-time staff” as it continues to assess the fallout from the fire.

Ornua, then named the Irish Dairy Board, acquired the site in Spain in 2014 to increase markets for Irish milk post the removal of quotas.

There is a major research and development aspect to the Ornua Spain site which was opened in 2015.

Other sites

While headquartered and based out of Ireland, Ornua has other facilities for production, packing and supply distribution in Germany, multiple sites in the UK, China and Dubai as well as Wisconsin and Minnesota in the United States.

Kerrygold: 55 years of real butter

Watch: Kerrygold launches first Irish ad in seven years

