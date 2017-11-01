Sign in to your account
Over €6.2m of property withdrawn from auction
code
Over €6.2m of property withdrawn from auction

By on
The last two weeks saw numerous valuable properties, totalling €6.22m, withdrawn from auction after failing to satisfy the vendors.
The highest guided priced property to be withdrawn was Loughtown stud, which was removed from auction at €3m.

This stunning 171ac stud farm sold after auction, but around the €3.3m mark, just shy of its guide price of €3.5m.

Also withdrawn was the golf course at Brittas in Co Dublin, home to the Dublin Mountain golf club. With the potential for agricultural conversion, this holding was guided at €1.2m and still is not sold.

Circa 89 acres of quality agricultural land in Clareen, Shinrone, Birr, Co Offaly, was withdrawn at €800,000 before being sold for what is believed to be around €900,000.

Some 58 acres in Ballyfinnan, Ballylinan, Co Laois, was also withdrawn recently. Offered in four lots, this beautiful holding was withdrawn at €750,000 for the entire, but this top-class property has received higher offers since.

A 30ac residential holding was withdrawn at €335,000 in Ardnaglew, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath. The property was sold six days later for near its guide price of €350,000.

Finally, a price of €115,000 was withdrawn for a property in Calry in Sligo last Thursday.

Three of the four lots offered on the day, totalling €115,000, were not sold at auction and continued to be negotiated on.

The fourth lot, a circa 26.5ac parcel, sold for €140,000 and was the only lot sold on the day.

Abundance of potential in Tipperary

€19,000/acre for ‘superb’ holding

