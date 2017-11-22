Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Replacement index a key tool, saysGrange study
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Replacement index a key tool, saysGrange study

By Contributor on
Robert Prenderville, Simone McCabe and Noirin McHugh take a look at the most recent set of results coming from the maternal herd in Teagasc, Grange.
Robert Prenderville, Simone McCabe and Noirin McHugh take a look at the most recent set of results coming from the maternal herd in Teagasc, Grange.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Beef
Member
Numbers dropping and demand improves
Markets
Numbers dropping and demand improves
By Nathan Tuffy on 22 November 2017
Member
Mart manager comment – Stephen Hannon
Markets
Mart manager comment – Stephen Hannon
By Nathan Tuffy on 22 November 2017
Member
Top-quality weanling bull prices up €32/head
Markets
Top-quality weanling bull prices up €32/head
By Nathan Tuffy on 22 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Young Farmer of the Year final takes place next week
Community
Young Farmer of the Year final takes place next week
By Contributor on 20 November 2017
Member
Growing and utilising more grass
Dairylink
Growing and utilising more grass
By Peter McCann on 21 November 2017
Member
BETTER farm scanning results: how do you compare?
BETTER Farm
BETTER farm scanning results: how do you compare?
By Ciarán Lenehan on 20 November 2017
Kilkenny livestock mart,
Tuesday 17th October,18 of the finest Sucklers to be offered for sale this ...
View ad
Kilkenny livestock mart,
Tuesday 24th October ,50 fabulous cows and heifers due December, January and ...
View ad
Limousin Heifers
Limousin PBR heifers. 10 to 18 mths by Saturn, Eravelle ,Foreman. Quality animal...
View ad

Place ad