Sheep farmers make grassland final
By Aidan Brennan on 26 October 2017
Of the 14 finalists in the Grassland Farmer of the Year awards for 2017, two are sheep farmers. Aidan Brennan previews the contestants.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Sheep
By Darren Carty on 25 October 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 25 October 2017
By Darren Carty on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By Peter McCann on 24 October 2017
By Aidan Brennan on 22 October 2017
By Declan Marren on 17 October 2017
41st A.G.M of the Society,04th November 2017 at 4 p.m.Firgrove Hotel, Mitche...
70 Pedigree RamsCharollais, Suffolk & TexelTullamore Livestock Mart(by kin...
Next Sale DatesBallinasloe 05 October 086-8546772Raphoe 06 October 087-23896...
Cahir mart, Friday 29th September at 7:00 p.m. Vendeen, Suffolk, Texel & Charoll...
present their sale of ram lambs in Roscommon Mart Saturday Oct 7th at 1pm . ...