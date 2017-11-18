Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Sheep Ireland want feedback ahead of LambPlus deadline
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Sheep Ireland want feedback ahead of LambPlus deadline

By on
Sheep Ireland is holding five regional meetings ahead of the 1 December deadline for signing up to the 2018 LambPlus programme
Sheep Ireland is holding five regional meetings ahead of the 1 December deadline for signing up to the 2018 LambPlus programme

The first of five regional meetings being held by sheep Ireland takes place next Tuesday night, with meetings in the Hibernan Hotel, Mallow, Co Cork, and the Newgrange Hotel, Navan, Co Meath.

Commercial and pedigree farmers are invited to attend, with the focus of the meetings centring on sheep breed improvement and the fast-approaching deadline of 1 December for breeders to sign up to the 2018 LambPlus programme. Details of the three remaining meetings are shown in the table below.

Sheep Ireland is also welcoming feedback from breeders on any topics they would like to see raised and discussed at their next board meeting on Thursday 23 November. Those with any issues they would like to see raised are encouraged to contact their relevant representative on the board. A full list of board members can be found here.

The organisation would also like to remind breeders that due to new data protection rules due to come into effect in May 2018, it is necessary for Sheep Ireland to receive a signed LambPlus sign-up form from all breeders wishing to partake in the LambPlus programme in 2018.

More in Sheep
Member
Sheep management: choose your finishing feed ingredients carefully
Management
Sheep management: choose your finishing feed ingredients carefully
By Darren Carty on 16 November 2017
Member
Sheep management: tackling the threat of fluke
Management
Sheep management: tackling the threat of fluke
By Darren Carty on 16 November 2017
Member
Lamb prices head towards €5/kg
Markets
Lamb prices head towards €5/kg
By Darren Carty on 15 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Milford Sheep Breeders sale peaks at €315/head
Pedigree
Milford Sheep Breeders sale peaks at €315/head
By Shane Murphy on 12 September 2017
Member
In pictures: 84% clearance at annual Sheep Ireland ram sale
Pedigree
In pictures: 84% clearance at annual Sheep Ireland ram sale
By Amy Forde on 07 September 2017
Member
Farmer Writes: building condition on ewes doesn’t happen overnight
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: building condition on ewes doesn’t happen overnight
By Brian Nicholson on 20 August 2017
Springhill Ewe Sale
Omagh Mart Friday evening 8th December. Guests Milestonehill & Duvarren....
View ad
Notice to Irish Texel Members
41st A.G.M of the Society,04th November 2017 at 4 p.m.Firgrove Hotel, Mitche...
View ad
MULTI BREED RAM SALE
70 Pedigree RamsCharollais, Suffolk & TexelTullamore Livestock Mart(by kin...
View ad
Upcoming Texel Sale
Next Sale DatesBallinasloe 05 October 086-8546772Raphoe 06 October 087-23896...
View ad
3 Counties Multibreed Evening Sale:
Cahir mart, Friday 29th September at 7:00 p.m. Vendeen, Suffolk, Texel & Charoll...
View ad

Place ad