Sheep Ireland want feedback ahead of LambPlus deadline

Sheep Ireland is holding five regional meetings ahead of the 1 December deadline for signing up to the 2018 LambPlus programme

The first of five regional meetings being held by sheep Ireland takes place next Tuesday night, with meetings in the Hibernan Hotel, Mallow, Co Cork, and the Newgrange Hotel, Navan, Co Meath.

Commercial and pedigree farmers are invited to attend, with the focus of the meetings centring on sheep breed improvement and the fast-approaching deadline of 1 December for breeders to sign up to the 2018 LambPlus programme. Details of the three remaining meetings are shown in the table below.

Sheep Ireland is also welcoming feedback from breeders on any topics they would like to see raised and discussed at their next board meeting on Thursday 23 November. Those with any issues they would like to see raised are encouraged to contact their relevant representative on the board. A full list of board members can be found here.

The organisation would also like to remind breeders that due to new data protection rules due to come into effect in May 2018, it is necessary for Sheep Ireland to receive a signed LambPlus sign-up form from all breeders wishing to partake in the LambPlus programme in 2018.