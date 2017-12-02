Sheep stolen in Derry

A well-known Texel breeder has had 18 Suffolk mule hoggets and one Texel ram lamb stolen.

The theft happened in the Dungiven area of Co Derry on Thursday, with the sheep taken from a field with road access.

Farmer Ryan Brolly runs a flock of 300 sheep and noticed the theft on Friday evening. He says the cost of the theft will have a considerable impact on his family farm.

The 18 ewes were due to lamb in two weeks and were worth an estimated £3,240.

However, the Texel ram was worth considerably more, at an estimated price of £1,000, as he was an embryo transfer bought into the farm and kept for breeding.

Mr Brolly believes that the theft was opportunistic but that some planning was involved.

“The field is by a busy road and they definitely used a dog to get the sheep out. There’s no way 19 sheep came out from the others without a dog, and they would’ve had to have a trailer.”

Mr Brolly and his family have contacted local farmers and marts regarding the theft and are appealing to the public for help to locate their sheep.

