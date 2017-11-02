Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Thieves steal clusters worth €5,000 from milking parlour in dead of night
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Thieves steal clusters worth €5,000 from milking parlour in dead of night

By on
The Hickey family in Nenagh also had their machinery shed burned down in December 2016.
The Hickey family in Nenagh also had their machinery shed burned down in December 2016.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Member
UK beef exports down 7%
News
UK beef exports down 7%
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 02 November 2017
Farm organisations react to tractor test climbdown
News
Farm organisations react to tractor test climbdown
By Amy Forde on 02 November 2017
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 01 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Bogus farmyard caller warning
Dealer
Bogus farmyard caller warning
By The Dealer on 31 October 2017
Quad and trailer worth €12,000 stolen while farmer was training local GAA team
News
Quad and trailer worth €12,000 stolen while farmer was training local GAA team
By Caitríona Morrissey on 26 October 2017
Member
Major livestock theft trial collapses
World
Major livestock theft trial collapses
By Thomas Hubert on 20 October 2017
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad

Place ad