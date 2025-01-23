Running online through MartEye and Harrison and Hetherington was the Bellefield Belters sale of in-lamb Texels and implanted pregnancies from the Bellefield flock of Stewart Ferris. The sale ran with great success leading to a 100% clearance for all lots.

The top-priced lot was an impressive in-lamb shearling ewe that sold for £1,600 (€1,891). She was described by Ferris in pre-sale comments “as a lady with an abundance of power and presence”. She was scanned in-lamb to the flock’s exciting new junior stock ram Tullagh Hidalgo. She was purchased by Tyrone man Andrew Armstrong after a few last-minute bids.

Following closely at her heels was another upstanding shearling ewe that sold for £1,500 (€1,773). She was a daughter of Haddo Floyd and she was scanned carrying twins to the €5,500 Connemara Hilltop.

Hilltop was the reserve male champion at the 2024 Irish Texel Sheep Society All-Ireland championships. Donegal’s Andrew Mackey was the successful purchaser on this occasion. Two more Haddo Floyd daughters breached the £1,000 mark selling for £1,300 (€1,537) each. The first was scanned in-lamb with a single to Hilltop Connemara and the second was also scanned in-lamb to Hilltop but this time she was carrying twins.

The seven in-lamb shearling lots sold to average a strong £1,157 (€1,368).

The implanted pregnancy lots topped at £1,000 (€1,182). This was for a recipient ewe scanned carrying two lambs from one of the best matches in the Bellefield flock. The sire is the ever-consistent Haddo Floyd and the dam is Bellefield 655 which has bred lambs to £5,000 in the past. The purchaser of this genetic dream was Eamonn Conway.

A total of four implanted pregnancies were sold to an average of £975 (€1,152).