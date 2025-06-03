On Saturday 14 June, Gosford Forest Park will transform to play host to the 178th Armagh County Show.

One of the largest and fastest-growing sections of Armagh Show is the sheep section, and this year it is the place to be for all sheep enthusiasts, with a total of 11 different breed national championships taking place.

These breeds include Suffolk, Charollais, Blue Texel, Badgerface, Dutch Spotted, Texel, Hampshire Down, Dorset, Beltex, Jacob and Zwartbles.

There will also be many other breed classes on the day with a total of 125 sheep classes.

Other events

It won’t just be the sheep that will be judged on the day; there is also a young handlers class where Northern Ireland’s top junior shepherds will be able to showcase their skills and knowledge.

There will be fierce competition in the sheep rings with high numbers of quality sheep from Northern Ireland’s top flocks already entered. It will be a tough job for this year’s judges who will come from all across Ireland and the UK.