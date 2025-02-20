Top-priced lot from the Maskview flock that sold for €3,400.

The South of Ireland Lanark Sheep Breeders’ held an online timed auction of in-lamb Lanark females in conjunction with Roscommon Livestock Mart and Marteye. The sale generated a lot of interest, with a high number of viewers from right across Ireland and the UK.

The sale was topped by a cocky in-lamb shearling ewe from Tom Staunton’s Maskview flock. This powerful shearling ewe was a direct daughter of the much-admired £11,000 Fulterton. She was also scanned in-lamb with twins to homebred Maskview Martínez a stand-out son of the £82,000 Loughash. After a frenzy of last-minute bids, she sold for €3,400.

The in-lamb shearling ewe section achieved a strong average of €914.

The aged-ewe section was topped at €900 by two lots, the first from Donegal man Seamus Robinson’s consignment and the second from Tom Staunton’s Maskview flock.

Aged ewe from Seamus Robinson that sold for €900.

Robinson’s powerful aged ewe was sired by the £26,000 Elmscleugh. She was scanned carrying twins to his exciting new stock ram the €5,000 Rice, that was the top-priced lot at the 2024 South of Ireland Lanark Breeders’ premier sale. This aged ewe also stood third in a highly contested aged-ewe class at the 2024 Lanark National Show.

The joint top-priced aged ewe from Maskview was also sold scanned carrying twins to their homebred ram Martínez.

An aged ewe from the Maskview flock that sold for €900.

The aged-ewe entry was extremely strong and they sold to a strong average of €813.

The 2024-born hogget ewe section was topped by a stylish ewe lamb from Brian Curran’s Glackmore flock. She was a daughter of the much-admired £4,500 Auldhouseburn and sold for €550.

The hogget ewe section had a slightly smaller entry than the in-lamb sections, but produced an average of €500 per head.