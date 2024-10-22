Judge Edward Buckley pictured with his champion from Anna Losty and his reserve champion from Annora Whitley.

A strong entry of 40 females were forward for the annual Irish Hampshire Down in-lamb sale held in Tullow livestock mart. Demand was high throughout the sale from both new and existing breeders, leading to an exceptional clearance rate of 100% on the night. In-lamb ewes averaged a strong €690 on the night, and the 15 ewe lambs present averaged €470.

The pre-sale show was judged by breeder Edward Buckley of the Kilbarry flock. His champion was a strong in-lamb shearling ewe from the Clonard flock of Bernard and Anna Losty. Scanned carrying a single, this powerful shearling ewe went on to sell for €950 to the evening’s judge Edward Buckley.

Taking the reserve champion spot was a stylish ewe lamb from the Eldron flock of Meath breeder Annora Whitley. She also went on to find her new home with Edward Buckley after selling for €700.

Selling for the top price of the sale at €1,000 was an impressive in-lamb shearling ewe from the Eldron flock. This stand-out shearling ewe sold to the Tullamore-based Fivealley Field flock.

It was the Powerpack flock of Alymer Power that took the next top price of the sale when he sold his in-lamb shearling ewe for €850.

The aged ewe section was topped at €420 for the two-shear ewe from the Ashford flock of David Behan.