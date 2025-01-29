Taking to the ring in the coveted North West Action J36 was the Diamond Delights sale of in-lamb Rough Fell ewes and empty Rough Fell ewe lambs.

Buyers travelled from across the UK for these high-end Rough Fell females.

The task of judging the pre-sale show was left in the very capable hands of Elliott Rigg. His show champion was an impressive in-lamb shearling ewe from JA Law, Marsh House. This champion shearling then went on to sell in the ring for 600gns (€748).

The top-priced lot of the day also came from the shearling ewe section. She came from the well-known flock of MP & A Capstick. The Catholes-sired shearling was scanned in-lamb to Ellergill Gladiator. She was purchased by JE Harding for a sum of 900gns (€1,123).

The top-priced shearling ewe was closely followed by another shearling ewe selling for 850gns (€1,060). This strong shearling ewe came from the flock of TLB &J Knowles.

She came packed with an impressive pedigree; being a daughter of High Clarke Fred and also scanned in-lamb to High Roans Firework. EJ & LE Williams were the successful purchasers of this genetic dream.

The aged ewe section was topped at 450gns (€561) by a strong in-lamb ewe from the Birk Hall-based breeders P & S Hoggarth.

The ewe lamb section was slightly smaller than the in-lamb sections but was topped at 300gns (€374) for a perfectly marked ewe lamb from the pen of S & A Bland, Cotegill.

Other leading prices:

750gns (€935) – S & A Bland.

700gns (€873), 700gns (€873) – MP & A Capstick.

650gns (€811) – TLB & J Knowles.