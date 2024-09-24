It was the Doaghbeg Flock of Brandon McClafferty that reigned supreme at the Irish Dutch Spotted sheep society Donegal regional sale held in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Mart, claiming both overall champion, reserve champion and top-priced lot. With over 70 lots catalogued, judging was no easy task for well-known NI breeder Liam Campbell of the Glencloy Flock.

The overall champion and first prizewinning ewe lamb Doaghbeg Hello Kitty, sired by Craigdoo Fabio and a Merryboro dam, went on to sell for €1,020 to John Monks.

Doaghbeg Harper, the second prizewinning ewe lamb, took the overall reserve champion spot. This perfectly marked March-born lamb was sired by the renowned Westbroad Diego and went on to sell for €1,450 to one of the top UK breeders Henry Jewitt.

The top-priced lot of the sale was Doaghbeg Hannah Montana. This powerhouse of a lamb was another daughter of top breeding ram Craigdoo Fabio and was a full sister to the 2024 all-Ireland champion. She sold for €1,500, also finding a home with John Monks. Overall demand for females was strong, with an average price of €645 obtained and a strong clearance rate of 75%.

Top-priced male on the night was a ram lamb from Darren Sweeney that sold for €620. The next top price of the male category was the first prizewinning ram lamb from Declan McGettigan that sold for €550 to breeder Kevin McDermott.

Demand for ram lambs was slightly lower than that for ewe lambs with an average of €416 obtained and a clearance rate of 57% achieved.