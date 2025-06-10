The Shades of Spring online timed auction also ran from 6 to 8 June on MartEye, with an extremely strong list of vendors from across Northern Ireland and mainland UK.

The quality of sheep put forward from these flocks shone through, leading to a flying trade from start to finish. Sheep will be heading to new homes throughout all of Ireland and the UK, to their successful purchasers.

The sale was topped by the standout Dutch Spotted shearling ewe from Patrick and Orla Grant, when she sold for £6,800 (€8,037). Craigdoo Headliner had a champion pedigree being sired by Merryboro Grafter and her dam being the 2024 Balmoral champion Craigdoo Firefly.

Top-priced ewe lamb Johnstown Isha from Chris Johnston that sold for £6,200. \ Alfie Shaw

She was described by the Grants as a copy of her dam and a “special one”. It was the Fee brothers, Stephen and Paddy, from Fermanagh that placed a last-minute bid to secure this sale topper.

The ewe lamb consignment was topped by Johnstown Isha from well-known breeder Chris Johnston, when she sold to Welsh man Rod Jones for £6,200 (€7,330). She was sired by Milltown Hot Shot and her dam was a homebred ewe that went back to Johnston’s foundation ewe Charlene, that has bred consistently well over the years for the flock. The next highest price of £6,100 (€7,211) was paid out for a Dutch Spotted ewe lamb from the Milltown flock of Tommy Jackson. She was sired by Milltown Fireball King the 2024 Highland show reserve champion. Placing the winning bid on this flashy ewe lamb was Messrs Jones from Llandelio.