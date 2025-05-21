At the 2025 Balmoral Show, 24 breeds of sheep battled it out in 237 classes across four days in the blistering heat to determine who would be the champion sheep of Balmoral. Judges from across Ireland and the UK travelled to the showgrounds to adjudicate one of the strongest shows of sheep in Northern Ireland. Spectators also travelled from near and far to catch a glimpse of their favourite breed.

It was the longwool interbreed class that kicked off the interbreed championships. Here, the special North Country Cheviot shearling ewe from Norman Robinson was tapped out as the longwool interbreed champion by interbreed judge Chris Davies. It was then the mighty aged Border Leicester ewe from Callum Patterson that claimed the reserve champion spot in the longwool interbreed.

North Country Cheviot champion and longwool interbreed champion was a shearling ewe from Norman Robinson. \ Alfie Shaw

As the crowd around the ring grew and the temperatures rose, the standard of competition in the shortwool interbreed was stand out, with the best of Northern Ireland’s shortwool breed champions battling it out for this title. After much consideration judge Chris Davies chose Graham Foster’s Charollais shearling ewe as his 2025 shortwool interbreed champion. He then chose the Suffolk shearling ewe from Mark Priestley as his reserve shortwool champion.

However, there can only be one overall champion sheep at Balmoral Show and, on this occasion, it was the mighty Charollais shearling ewe from Graham Foster that took the coveted title, followed closely by the Suffolk shearling ewe from Mark Priestley to take the reserve interbreed title.

The day’s interbreed champion from Graham Foster was a special Charollais shearling ewe from the heart of his well-known Springhill flock. She was a daughter of top breeding ram Boyo Bravemansgame and a full sister to the 10,000gns Springhill Casino Royale.

Interbreed pairs

Taking on the mighty task of judging both the interbreed pairs and interbreed group of three was Geraint Davies. With each breed putting forward a pair and a group of three, it attracted a huge crowd of spectators to the ringside. After careful consideration it was the Beltex pair both exhibited by Elizabeth McAllister that won the overall pairs title and they were followed by the Dorset pair from Rachel Moore and Christian Hill in reserve position.

First prize winners in the pair of ewe lambs any breed class was a pair of Dutch Spotted lambs from Patrick Grant. \ Peter Houston

The group of three was a magnificent sight with three sheep from each breed lining both sides of the main ring. It was a very difficult task for Davies, but after close inspection he pulled forward the Hampshire trio all exhibited by Sean Doyle, as his interbreed champion group of three. Coming in reserve was the eye catching Beltex trio.