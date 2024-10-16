The inaugural Sheep Ireland hill ram sale in Manorhamilton Mart last weekend attracted 125 entries across six different hill breeds. All rams entered were Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) eligible for hill flocks.

There was a range of ram lambs, hogget rams and aged rams available on the night, and demand was high, leading to a strong overall clearance of 89%. Prices ranged from €200 to €1070, with an overall average price of €467.

Cheviots

The top-priced ram of the sale was a hogget ram from Laois man Joe Burke, which sold for €1,070. With 36 rams through the ring, Cheviots had the largest entry of any breed and also achieved the highest average price, €668, with sales ranging from €340 to €1070. The Cheviots had the third highest breed clearance of the evening at 94%.

Mayo Connemaras

The Mayo Connemaras were first into the ring on the night, and their prices ranged from €340 to €760, with an average of €483 achieved. The top-priced Mayo Connemara ram was a two-year-old, bred by Alan Duffy and sold by Mayo breeder Joseph Reilly. The breed achieved an 88% clearance.

North Country Cheviots

Eight North Country Cheviot rams were presented for sale, and these rams ranged in price from €500 to €740. The average price was €631 across an 88% clearance. The top-priced North Country Cheviot ram was a hogget ram from Donegal breeder Aoife McGlynn.

Lanarks

Fourteen Lanarks passed through the sale ring, and the top price was €620 for a hogget ram presented by Michael Ketch. The prices ranged from €260 to €620, and these rams achieved €402 on average. The Lanarks were in high demand and achieved a 100% clearance rate.

Perths

The top-priced Perth was the last ram into the ring on the night. This powerful hogget ram, bred by Patrick Whyte, Co Waterford, sold for €400. The Perths were the second breed to achieve a 100% clearance. The average paid was €296 with prices ranging from €200 to €400.

Swaledales

Eleven Swaledale rams went through the ring, with prices ranging from €270 to €420, and an overall average of €321 achieved. At 42%, the Swaledales had the lowest clearance rate. The top-priced Swaledale was a hogget ram from James Dolan.