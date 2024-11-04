The Great Bonanza sale topper from the Bessiebell flock that sold for 10,500gns. / Alfie Shaw

Suffolk breeders descended on Ballymena Livestock market for the annual Great Bonanza female export sale. Both ringside and online bidding was strong, with lots selling to new homes all across the north and south of Ireland, the UK and Europe.

Topping the sale was a standout in-lamb shearling ewe from the Bessiebell flock of Jack Smyth. This outstanding shearling ewe was a daughter of Landale Lugs and a homebred Bessiebell ewe. She was scanned carrying one lamb to the 11,000gns Richhill Rising Star. She sold for 10,500gns (€13,153) to Donegal breeder Micheal Leonard.

Smyth had a super day in the sales ring selling a total of seven shearling ewes for over 3,000gns (€3,758) and his pen of 15 in-lamb shearlings averaging 2,760gns (€3,457).

The next top price of the day was 7,500gns (€9,395). This was achieved by another super in-lamb shearling ewe, this time from the Cairnview flock of Jake Robson.

This powerful shearling was sired by the well known Scrogton Snapchat and was scanned carrying a single to the 10,000gns Bessiebell Bonnie Boy. Robson's success continued throughout the sale leading him to achieve a pen average of 2,913gns (€3,649), the highest of the day.

Also in the top prices was the Donbraid flock of Ian Donald, selling his leading in-lamb shearling ewe for 4,200gns (€5,261).

This shearling ewe was backed up with a super pedigree with her sire being the 2023 male of the year Islandmoyle Amarock and her dam the flock’s top ewe Donbraid Millie. She was scanned carrying twins to the 2024 Ballymena overall champion Castlewood.

Also, in the money on the day were the Grant Brothers of the well-known Craigdoo flock, selling their top lot for 3,600gns (€4,510). This flashy in-lamb shearling was scanned carrying twins to the 10,000gns Limestone Rizzler.

The slightly smaller section of ewe lambs was topped at 1,900gns (€2,380), by a cracking January-born ewe lamb. She was brought forward by Philip Gurney of the Oakbridge flock. This Ballycannon Iron Mike daughter found her new home in Co. Galway with Thomas Kenny.

Demand remained high throughout the sale with a clearance rate of 93% achieved and an overall sale average of £1,355 (€1,617).