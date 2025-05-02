The Blue Texel premier sale at Carrick-on-Shannon in 2024.

On Saturday 10 May, the Irish Blue Sheep Society is gearing up to hold its annual open day.

The open day will be held on the farm of Nigel Hogan in Rathnashannagh, Co Carlow, R93 VF86.

The day will start at 10am and include a full tour of the Diamond Blue Texel and Dassenkop pedigree flocks, as well as the Hogan flock of 200 Borris-type commercial ewes with their Blue Texel- and Dassenkop-sired lambs at foot.

Alongside the flock tour, the society has lined up a strong list of activities including:

A young handler’s demo on showing and trimming.

A stock judging competition for attendees.

Nutritional advise ahead of showing and sale season.

Sheep Ireland workshop.

A presentation from local butchers and meat factories about the suitability of the breeds and current market trends.

Demo by O'Donovan engineering on the Prattley sheep handling race.

There will be light refreshments served afterwards, with all welcome.