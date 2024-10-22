The sale was made up with lots from the Kilbride flock of the late Neil and Ann Ford as part of a major reduction of the flock, and the Killeen flock of Mark and Audrey Crowe. Overall, it was a successful sale for the flocks, with an overall clearance rate of 62% achieved and an average price of €715 per head obtained.

The top priced lot selling for €2,100 was Kilbride Aine, producing a new breed record for an in-lamb Vendéen sold in Ireland. This cracking Quitrent Sherman sired in-lamb two-year old ewe was snapped up by the Sligo-based Moneygold flock.

Another powerful Quitrent Sherman sired in-lamb hogget ewe from the Kilbride flock also surpassed the €1,000 threshold, selling for €1,160 to the Killeen flock.

The top-priced lot for the Killeen flock was Killeen Brenna. This Noggus Rock sired in-lamb ewe sold for €1,310 and was purchased by the newly established Donegal-based Fanfinn flock.

She was scanned inlamb to the €1,100 Ballinascraw Armani. Hitting €1,250 was another in-lamb ewe from the Killeen flock, which was purchased by the established Tober flock.