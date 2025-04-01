Top-priced lot and overall champion Ballymaconnelly Hulk, from Samuel and Elaine Caldwell's flock, that sold for 2,800gns. \ Country Girl Media

Worchester Livestock Market hosted the first-ever Emeralds show and sale of Dorset Horn and Poll Dorset sheep. The entry was made up of just under 40 select male and female lots, attracting breeders and buyers from right across the UK.

A strong consignment of Dorsets travelled across the channel from Northern Ireland to the sale, where they dominated both the show and sales ring from the get go.

It was a super September-born polled ram lamb named Ballymaconnelly Hulk H475, from Ballymena-based breeders Samuel and Elaine Caldwell, that took the overall champion title in the pre-sale show. This champion lamb then went on to top the sale at 2,800gns (€3,528), in a three-way split to the day’s judges James Royan, Alistair and Caroline Morton, and Robbie Morton. Commenting on the champion, judge David Royan stated he was a “spectacularly well-grown lamb, with great confirmation and breed character”.

Hulk was sired by Ballycraig Express E1720 and out of a Coltrim-bred female by Mainview Zeebo Z603.

Samuel and Elaine Caldwell then took the second highest price on the day, at 2,600gns (€3,277), for another polled ram lamb, this time named Ballymaconnelly Haribo H488. This powerful lamb was sired by Bencran Ferrari F1545 and out of a homebred female by Lisnafillian Denzel D1574. It was Tim Pratt of the Deben flock that placed the winning bid on this occasion.

Next best was a bid of 1,200gns (€1,506) from M & A Care, which secured Pembroke Houdini H5583, a Poll Dorset ram lamb from David Lewis. Houdini was sired by Ashvale Google G946 and was out of a homebred Pembroke ewe.

Richhill Hooper H2088, another classy ram lamb, topped the horned section selling for 1,100gns (€1,386). Hooper was brought to sale by Ben Lamb from Co Armagh. Jeremy Durrant from Essex purchased this standout Burhos W568-sired lamb.

A strong, horned ram lamb from Lamb’s Richhill pen took the overall reserve champion spot in the pre-sale show. Richhill Horatio H2137 is a son of the much-admired ram, Island View Ed Sheerin E30. This reserve champion lamb went on to sell for 1,000gns (€1,260) to Sam Diver from Derbyshire.

This was followed by two Poll Dorset ram lambs at 850gns (€1,067) each, the first being Richhill Hardy H2105, again from Ben Lamb. The Ballytaggart F304-sired lamb found his new home in Norfolk with M Lanchester.

The second was Braiseworth Houdini H1052, from Rob Harvey, Suffolk. Houdini was sired Downkillybegs Finn McCool F19 and was out of a homebred female that goes back to Sherborne B5349. It was Sam Diver that placed the winning bid.

Females

Leading the female trade at 850gns (€1,067) was the first-placed shearling ewe and reserve female champion, Pemrboke G140, from David Lewis. This super shearling ewe was sired by Burhos Ewers E1518 and carried Riverview Under Armour U5 blood in the dam line. It was Lucy Carpenter from Cornwall that placed the winning bid on this impressive female.

The next highest price in the female section of 750gns (€941) was paid by Rob Haydon for the day’s overall female champion, Hydes Harriet H3980. This impressive polled Hydes Godfather G3237 daughter was brought out for sale by the Essex based Hydes flock.

