Sheep breeds
Top priced Lanark, from Gerry Rice that sold for €5,000. / Swarber Photography
Lanark
Sheep name: Mountview.Age of sheep: Ram lamb.Seller: Gerry Rice, Co Louth.Buyer: Seamus Robinson, Co Donegal.Price of sheep: €5,000.Name of sire: £82,000 Loughash (€99,279).What sale: South of Ireland Lanark breeders premier show and sale in Roscommon Mart.Date: 27 September 2024.
Top priced Longwool Perth, from Michael Friel that sold for a breed record of €9,200. / Glenalla Photography
Longwool PerthSeller: Michael Friel, Kerrykeel, CoDonegal.Buyer: Charles Tinney, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.Price of sheep: €9,200 (breed record).Name of sire: F Thomas.What sale: Donegal Blackface show. and sale in Stranorlar Livestock Mart.Date: 5 October 2024.
Top priced Suffolk, Shannagh 78A:23:07042 that sold for 10,000gns. / Alfie Shaw
SuffolksSheep name: Shannagh 78A:23:07042.Seller: Andrew and Richard Wilson, Raphoe, Co Donegal.Buyer: Cliodhna McClafferty, Ballybofey, Co Donegal.Price of sheep: 10,000gns (€12,569).Name of sire: 9,000gns Limestone Another Level.What sale: Big Bang Export Sale. Date: 16 November 2024.
Top priced Charollais, Knockcroghery that sold for a breed record of €11,000. / Shannon Kinihan
Charollais
Sheep name: Knockcroghery H1924029.Seller: Declan Miley, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon. Buyer: William Ingram (Logie Durno), Aberdeenshire, Scotland.Price of sheep: €11,000 (breed record).Name of sire: Pembroke Bulletproof.What sale: Knockcroghery Charollais flock dispersal sale in Roscommon Mart.Date: 23 November 2024.
Top priced Rouge, Seeorum Richardo that sold for €1,400.
RougeSheep name: Seeorum Richardo. Seller: Oliver and Claire Keaskin, Co Cavan.Buyer: Clive Rothwell, Co Carlow. Price of sheep: €1,400. Name of sire: Oldwood Alfred. What sale: Sheep Ireland ram sale in Tullamore Mart. Date: 24 August 2024.
Top priced Hampshire, Kilbarry Elgin that sold for a breed record of €2,100.
Hampshire Sheep name: Kilbarry Elgin.Seller: Edward Buckley, Macroom, Co Cork.Buyer: Michael Carr, Fanad, Co Donegal.Price of sheep: €2,100 (breed record).Name of sire: Kildowney Double Diamond.What sale: Hampshire Down Premier sale in Tullow Livestock Mart.Date: 30 July 2024.
Top priced Belclare, Silverbrook Kane that sold for €1,450. / A Moore Media
Belclare Sheep name: Silverbrook Kane.Seller: Paul Smyth, Tullamore, Co Offaly.Buyer: Clive, Geraldine, and David Vance.Price of Sheep: €1,450.Name of sire: Togherbeg Hector.What sale: The Belclare Sheep Society premier sale in Kilkenny mart. Date: 6 August 2024.
Top priced Vendeen, Kilbride Aine that sold for a breed record of €2,100.
VendéenSheep name: Kilbride Aine.Seller: Kilbride Vendeens, Co Cavan.Buyer: Moneygold Vendeens, Co Sligo.Price of Sheep: €2,100 (breed record).Name of sire: Quitrent Sherman.What sale: Kilbride Vendeen reduction sale through Ballyjamesduff Mart.Date: 14 October 2024.
Top priced Dutch Spotted, Coose Hitman that sold for €5,600. / Alfie Shaw
Dutch Spotted Sheep name: Coose Hitman. Seller: Ronan Tuohy, Co Clare.Buyer: Ilona Thompson, England. Price of Sheep: €5,600.Name of sire: Coose Gunpowder. What sale: Coose Dutch Spotted sale through Harrison and Hetherington. Carlisle. Date: 14 July 2024.
Top priced Milford, from Sean Meenan that sold for a breed record of €6,500. / Glenalla Photography
MilfordSeller: Sean Meenan, Fanad, CoDonegal. Buyer: Tony Gallagher, Portsalon, Co Donegal. Price of sheep: €6,500 (breed record).Name of sire: Croaghross. What sale: Milford Sheep Breeds premier sale in Milford Mart.Date: 9 September 2024.
Top priced Blue Texel, Limestone Indigo that sold for €4,200.
Blue TexelSheep name: Limestone Indigo.Seller: John Walsh, Ballintra, Co Donegal.Buyer: Clive Richardson and Lesley Bradley, Northern Ireland.Price of Sheep: €4,200.Name of sire: Matt’s G-Force. What sale: Irish Blue Texel Elite Export Sale in Carrick-on-Shannon.Date: 20 July 2024.
Top priced Dassenkop, Powerful Immaculate that sold for €3,700. / Alfie Shaw
Badgerface/Dassenkop Sheep name: Powerful Immaculate. Seller: Philip Crowe, Co Cavan. Buyer: James Richardson, Northern Ireland.Price of sheep: €3,700.Name of sire: At Weidenaar 310.What sale: Breeders Choice Summer Selection timed sale through Denis Barrett Auctions.Date: 5 July 2024.
BeltexSheep name: Ardstewart Jillian. Seller: Wade and Alison McCrabbe, Raphoe, Co Donegal.Buyer: Kyle and Michael Diamond, Northern Ireland.Price of sheep: €3,600.Name of sire: Brilly Hulk.What sale: Ardstewart on farm sale through Harrison and Hetherington. Date: 3 August 2024.
Top priced Texel, Silverhill He's a Cracker that sold for €20,000. / MacGregor Photography
TexelSheep name: Silverhill He’s a Cracker. Seller: Neville Myles. Buyer: Jimmy Garrivan and Ronan Gallagher.Price of sheep: €20,000.Name of sire: Hexel Fan Club. What sale: Irish Texel Sheep Society premier sale in Blessington Mart. Date: 10 August 2024.
Top priced Bluefaced Leicester, Woodview that sold for €2,500. / AB Photography
Bluefaced Leicesters Sheep name: Woodview.Seller: John Morahan. Buyer: Aaron McGann.Price of sheep: €2,500.Name of sire: Skeagh S001.What sale: South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicester club sale in Ballinrobe Mart. Date: 14 September 2024.
GalwaySheep name: BG2301588.Seller: Tom Murphy.Buyer: Liam Gately.Price of Sheep: €640.What sale: Galway Sheep Breeders Annual Show and Sale in Athenry Mart.Date: 13 September.
CheviotsSeller: Sean Corrigan, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow.Buyer: Micheal McHugh, Burt, Co Donegal.Price of sheep: €6,500.What sale: Wicklow Cheviot sheep premier sale in Blessington Mart.Date: 7 October 2024.
Top priced Mayo Blackface, from Patrick O'Donovan that sold for a breed record of €4,050.
Mayo BlackfaceSeller: Patrick O’Donovan.Buyer: PJ Rowlands, Newport, Co Mayo.Price of sheep: €4,050 (breed record).What sale: Connemara Mayo Blackface Breeders Group sale in Maam Cross Mart.Date: 6 October 2024.
Top priced Swaledale, Garvan Captain that sold for a breed record of €2,550. / AB Photography
SwaledaleSheep name: Garvan Captain.Seller: Aaron Boyle, Co Donegal.Buyer: Curraghmore Farm.Price of sheep: €2,550 (breed record).Name of sire: Garthnook Globetrotter.What sale: South of Ireland Swaledale sheep breeders association premier sale in Stranorlar Livestock Mart.Date: 21 September 2024.
Top priced Valais Blacknose, Bonniconlon Lilibet that sold for €3,000.
Valais BlacknoseSheep name: Bonniconlon Lilibet. Seller: Patrick and Melissa Walsh, Co Mayo.Buyer: Cliodhna McClafferty, Ballybofey, Co Donegal.Price of Sheep: €3,000.Name of sire: Terminator. What sale: Irish Valais Blacknose Elite Breeders sale in Carrick-on-Shannon. Date: 7 September 2024.
Top-priced Zwartble, Woodfield Majestic that sold for €1,120.
Zwartbles Sheep name: Woodfield Majestic. Seller: Colin Stephenson, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow.Buyer: Colm Savage, Northern Ireland.Price of sheep: €1,120.Name of sire: Black Magic Kieran. What sale: Zwartble sheep sale in Carrick-on-Shannon. Date: 7 September 2024.
