Sheep breeds

Top priced Lanark, from Gerry Rice that sold for €5,000. / Swarber Photography

Lanark

  • Sheep name: Mountview.
  • Age of sheep: Ram lamb.
  • Seller: Gerry Rice, Co Louth.
  • Buyer: Seamus Robinson, Co Donegal.
  • Price of sheep: €5,000.
  • Name of sire: £82,000 Loughash (€99,279).
  • What sale: South of Ireland Lanark breeders premier show and sale in Roscommon Mart.
  • Date: 27 September 2024.

    • Top priced Longwool Perth, from Michael Friel that sold for a breed record of €9,200. / Glenalla Photography

    Longwool Perth

  • Seller: Michael Friel, Kerrykeel, CoDonegal.
  • Buyer: Charles Tinney, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.
  • Price of sheep: €9,200 (breed record).
  • Name of sire: F Thomas.
  • What sale: Donegal Blackface show. and sale in Stranorlar Livestock Mart.
  • Date: 5 October 2024.

    • Top priced Suffolk, Shannagh 78A:23:07042 that sold for 10,000gns. / Alfie Shaw

    Suffolks

  • Sheep name: Shannagh 78A:23:07042.
  • Seller: Andrew and Richard Wilson, Raphoe, Co Donegal.
  • Buyer: Cliodhna McClafferty, Ballybofey, Co Donegal.
  • Price of sheep: 10,000gns (€12,569).
  • Name of sire: 9,000gns Limestone Another Level.
  • What sale: Big Bang Export Sale.
  • Date: 16 November 2024.

    • Top priced Charollais, Knockcroghery that sold for a breed record of €11,000. / Shannon Kinihan

    Charollais

  • Sheep name: Knockcroghery H1924029.
  • Seller: Declan Miley, Knockcroghery, Co Roscommon.
  • Buyer: William Ingram (Logie Durno), Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
  • Price of sheep: €11,000 (breed record).
  • Name of sire: Pembroke Bulletproof.
  • What sale: Knockcroghery Charollais flock dispersal sale in Roscommon Mart.
  • Date: 23 November 2024.

    • Top priced Rouge, Seeorum Richardo that sold for €1,400.

    Rouge

  • Sheep name: Seeorum Richardo.
  • Seller: Oliver and Claire Keaskin, Co Cavan.
  • Buyer: Clive Rothwell, Co Carlow.
  • Price of sheep: €1,400.
  • Name of sire: Oldwood Alfred.
  • What sale: Sheep Ireland ram sale in Tullamore Mart.
  • Date: 24 August 2024.

    • Top priced Hampshire, Kilbarry Elgin that sold for a breed record of €2,100.

    Hampshire

  • Sheep name: Kilbarry Elgin.
  • Seller: Edward Buckley, Macroom, Co Cork.
  • Buyer: Michael Carr, Fanad, Co Donegal.
  • Price of sheep: €2,100 (breed record).
  • Name of sire: Kildowney Double Diamond.
  • What sale: Hampshire Down Premier sale in Tullow Livestock Mart.
  • Date: 30 July 2024.

    • Top priced Belclare, Silverbrook Kane that sold for €1,450. / A Moore Media

    Belclare

  • Sheep name: Silverbrook Kane.
  • Seller: Paul Smyth, Tullamore, Co Offaly.
  • Buyer: Clive, Geraldine, and David Vance.
  • Price of Sheep: €1,450.
  • Name of sire: Togherbeg Hector.
  • What sale: The Belclare Sheep Society premier sale in Kilkenny mart.
  • Date: 6 August 2024.

    • Top priced Vendeen, Kilbride Aine that sold for a breed record of €2,100.

    Vendéen

  • Sheep name: Kilbride Aine.
  • Seller: Kilbride Vendeens, Co Cavan.
  • Buyer: Moneygold Vendeens, Co Sligo.
  • Price of Sheep: €2,100 (breed record).
  • Name of sire: Quitrent Sherman.
  • What sale: Kilbride Vendeen reduction sale through Ballyjamesduff Mart.
  • Date: 14 October 2024.

    • Top priced Dutch Spotted, Coose Hitman that sold for €5,600. / Alfie Shaw

    Dutch Spotted

  • Sheep name: Coose Hitman.
  • Seller: Ronan Tuohy, Co Clare.
  • Buyer: Ilona Thompson, England.
  • Price of Sheep: €5,600.
  • Name of sire: Coose Gunpowder.
  • What sale: Coose Dutch Spotted sale through Harrison and Hetherington. Carlisle.
  • Date: 14 July 2024.

    • Top priced Milford, from Sean Meenan that sold for a breed record of €6,500. / Glenalla Photography

    Milford

  • Seller: Sean Meenan, Fanad, CoDonegal.
  • Buyer: Tony Gallagher, Portsalon, Co Donegal.
  • Price of sheep: €6,500 (breed record).
  • Name of sire: Croaghross.
  • What sale: Milford Sheep Breeds premier sale in Milford Mart.
  • Date: 9 September 2024.

    • Top priced Blue Texel, Limestone Indigo that sold for €4,200.

    Blue Texel

  • Sheep name: Limestone Indigo.
  • Seller: John Walsh, Ballintra, Co Donegal.
  • Buyer: Clive Richardson and Lesley Bradley, Northern Ireland.
  • Price of Sheep: €4,200.
  • Name of sire: Matt’s G-Force.
  • What sale: Irish Blue Texel Elite Export Sale in Carrick-on-Shannon.
  • Date: 20 July 2024.

    • Top priced Dassenkop, Powerful Immaculate that sold for €3,700. / Alfie Shaw

    Badgerface/Dassenkop

  • Sheep name: Powerful Immaculate.
  • Seller: Philip Crowe, Co Cavan.
  • Buyer: James Richardson, Northern Ireland.
  • Price of sheep: €3,700.
  • Name of sire: At Weidenaar 310.
  • What sale: Breeders Choice Summer Selection timed sale through Denis Barrett Auctions.
  • Date: 5 July 2024.

    • Beltex

  • Sheep name: Ardstewart Jillian.
  • Seller: Wade and Alison McCrabbe, Raphoe, Co Donegal.
  • Buyer: Kyle and Michael Diamond, Northern Ireland.
  • Price of sheep: €3,600.
  • Name of sire: Brilly Hulk.
  • What sale: Ardstewart on farm sale through Harrison and Hetherington.
  • Date: 3 August 2024.

    • Top priced Texel, Silverhill He's a Cracker that sold for €20,000. / MacGregor Photography

    Texel

  • Sheep name: Silverhill He’s a Cracker.
  • Seller: Neville Myles.
  • Buyer: Jimmy Garrivan and Ronan Gallagher.
  • Price of sheep: €20,000.
  • Name of sire: Hexel Fan Club.
  • What sale: Irish Texel Sheep Society premier sale in Blessington Mart.
  • Date: 10 August 2024.

    • Top priced Bluefaced Leicester, Woodview that sold for €2,500. / AB Photography

    Bluefaced Leicesters

  • Sheep name: Woodview.
  • Seller: John Morahan.
  • Buyer: Aaron McGann.
  • Price of sheep: €2,500.
  • Name of sire: Skeagh S001.
  • What sale: South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicester club sale in Ballinrobe Mart.
  • Date: 14 September 2024.

    • Galway

  • Sheep name: BG2301588.
  • Seller: Tom Murphy.
  • Buyer: Liam Gately.
  • Price of Sheep: €640.
  • What sale: Galway Sheep Breeders Annual Show and Sale in Athenry Mart.
  • Date: 13 September.

    • Cheviots

  • Seller: Sean Corrigan, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow.
  • Buyer: Micheal McHugh, Burt, Co Donegal.
  • Price of sheep: €6,500.
  • What sale: Wicklow Cheviot sheep premier sale in Blessington Mart.
  • Date: 7 October 2024.

    • Top priced Mayo Blackface, from Patrick O'Donovan that sold for a breed record of €4,050.

    Mayo Blackface

  • Seller: Patrick O’Donovan.
  • Buyer: PJ Rowlands, Newport, Co Mayo.
  • Price of sheep: €4,050 (breed record).
  • What sale: Connemara Mayo Blackface Breeders Group sale in Maam Cross Mart.
  • Date: 6 October 2024.

    • Top priced Swaledale, Garvan Captain that sold for a breed record of €2,550. / AB Photography

    Swaledale

  • Sheep name: Garvan Captain.
  • Seller: Aaron Boyle, Co Donegal.
  • Buyer: Curraghmore Farm.
  • Price of sheep: €2,550 (breed record).
  • Name of sire: Garthnook Globetrotter.
  • What sale: South of Ireland Swaledale sheep breeders association premier sale in Stranorlar Livestock Mart.
  • Date: 21 September 2024.

    • Top priced Valais Blacknose, Bonniconlon Lilibet that sold for €3,000.

    Valais Blacknose

  • Sheep name: Bonniconlon Lilibet.
  • Seller: Patrick and Melissa Walsh, Co Mayo.
  • Buyer: Cliodhna McClafferty, Ballybofey, Co Donegal.
  • Price of Sheep: €3,000.
  • Name of sire: Terminator.
  • What sale: Irish Valais Blacknose Elite Breeders sale in Carrick-on-Shannon.
  • Date: 7 September 2024.

    • Top-priced Zwartble, Woodfield Majestic that sold for €1,120.

    Zwartbles

  • Sheep name: Woodfield Majestic.
  • Seller: Colin Stephenson, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow.
  • Buyer: Colm Savage, Northern Ireland.
  • Price of sheep: €1,120.
  • Name of sire: Black Magic Kieran.
  • What sale: Zwartble sheep sale in Carrick-on-Shannon.
  • Date: 7 September 2024.