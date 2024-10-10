Patrick O'Donovan Kilarney with his champion ram being presented the Grealish Cup by Sorcha Grealish.

The Connemara Mayo Blackface Breeding Group (CMBBG) celebrated a remarkable milestone over the weekend at their annual breeding sheep show and sale held in Maam Cross Mart, where both a record numbers of entries and record prices were achieved. The two-day event drew buyers from across the country, all eager to purchase quality lots.

Saturday featured the highly anticipated breeding ewe sale, with nearly 3,000 sheep entered across various categories, including ewe lambs, ewe hoggets, and ewes. Quality was strong with breeders showcasing their finest stock.The winner of the hogget ewe class was Kevin Derrig. Winner of the ewe lamb section was Padraig Joyce and the ewe class and overall female champion was Mairead Kerrigan.

Demand for females throughout the day was strong, with top prices paid across all the sections. Ewe lambs averaged €110, with the top lot achieving an impressive €180.

Ewe hoggets averaged €195, peaking at €270, while ewes saw an average of €117, with a top price paid of €260.

Sunday saw an even larger turnout for the ram sale, which marked a historic moment for the breed, with a record-breaking 500 lots offered, making it the largest sale of rams for any single breed.

The day saw several record prices set, beginning with Patrick O’Donovan’s ram, which was first into the ring and fetched a new record price of €4,050

Aged rams averaged €644 on the day. It was Padraig Joyce’s hogget ram that topped the hogget ram trade selling for an impressive €3,050, setting a new record for a Blackface Connemara Mayo hogget ram. In the final class, Steven Fadian’s ram lamb achieved yet another record price of €1,220, with ram lambs averaging €295.

Committee member Brendan Joyce stated, “We are incredibly proud of this year’s event, which not only set new records but also highlighted the high standards of breeding within the Connemara Mayo Blackface group. We wish all buyers the best of luck with their new stock and look forward to continued success in the future.