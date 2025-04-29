The Springtime Sparklers sale has become a staple in pedigree sheep breeders’ diaries over the past number of years, with buyers travelling the length and breadth of Ireland and the UK annually. Bids flowed in from a packed ringside in Beattie’s Pedigree Centre and online bidding also remained rapid throughout the sale.

The sale was topped at 3,200gns (€3,957) by a standout Blue Texel ewe lamb from Allen Shortt and Samantha Allen’s well-known Derg flock. Derg Karma was one of the first lambs to be offered from the Derg flock’s new stock ram Matt’s Jupiter – that was purchased for 10,000gns in 2024.

This sharp, late January-born lamb also had strong maternal genetics, with her mother being the much-admired Derg Enigma, that has bred lambs to 11,000gns. Placing the winning bid on this top-priced lot was Mark Wattie of the Tonley Blue Texel flock in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Top-priced Suftex ewe lamb from the Springhill flock that sold for 2,600gns. \ Alfie Shaw

Drawing the largest crowd on the night was John Foster’s pen of Suftex and Chartex ewe lambs.

This strong consignment of hybrid ewes topped at 2,600gns (€3,215) for Foster’s leading Suftex ewe lamb. This show-worthy lamb was sired by Foster’s Texel ram Haddo Fortune and was out of a pedigree Suffolk ewe.

Four more of the Springhill flock’s Suftex consignment went on to breach the 1,000gns mark, giving the pen of 26 Suftex and Chartex ewe lambs an impressive average of 770gns (€952).

The Dutch Spotted entry also drew in a large number of bids from ringside and online buyers, leading to the section achieving the highest average of the sale. It was the Derg flock that again dominated, with its flashy ewe lamb Derg iCandy, that went on to sell for 2,100gns (€2,596).

This ewe lamb was the first lamb to be offered for sale from the 2024 Balmoral Show champion Craigdoo Firefly. This exciting ewe lamb was purchased by Pristine Competitions.

There was small entry of Badgerface lots on the night, but quality was to the fore and the section was topped at 1,900gns (€2,349).

Obtaining this top price was a solid ewe lamb from the Knockmult flock of Russell Millen and Seamus Killen. Knockmult Grace was sired by Little Whisker Easy Rider and out of a homebred ewe that was a full sister to the 2024 Balmoral Badgerface champion Knockmult Electric.

It was Kevin McDermott and his son Oisin from Donegal that where the successful purchasers of this top-priced Badgerface lot.