This Limousin-cross cow weighing 1,005kg and born 15/01/2016 sold for €3,680 (€3.66/kg).

One of the highlights in a lively trade for any slaughter-fit stock in Tuam Mart on Monday was the hammer falling at €3,680 for a cow weighing just over a tonne weight.

The entry of cows included some top-quality heavy continental cows, with prices averaging €3.51/kg and hitting a high of upwards of €4/kg.

The majority of plainer-quality cows topped €3/kg, with only a couple of Friesian-cross cows falling below this.

There was a similarly sharp trade for any heavy heifers and bullocks. The top third of heifers weighing in excess of 600kg averaged €4.42/kg, with MartBids recording the average price at €4.14/kg and the bottom third at €3.90/kg.

Lighter lots weighing 500kg to 600kg averaged €4.18/kg, with the top third at €4.35/kg and the bottom third at €4.06/kg. Heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg were a similar trade.

Numbers are reducing seasonally and heavier bullocks are particularly tight. A small entry of bullocks weighing in excess of 600kg averaged €4.30/kg, with the best-quality lots topping €3,000/head and exceeding €4.50/kg.

Lighter bullocks included a high percentage of dairy-crosses, with prices for Friesian bullocks ranging from €2.95/kg to €3.40/kg, while Aberdeen Angus-crosses sold from €3.50/kg to upwards of €4/kg.

In pictures

Weighing 855kg, this Limousin-cross cow born 14/03/2016 sold for €3,340 (€3.91/kg).

This Salers-cross cow born 15/03/2016 and weighing 715kg sold for €2,640 (€3.69/kg).

Weighing 510kg, this Limousin-cross heifer born 15/06/2023 sold for €2,200 (€4.31/kg).

Three Charolais-cross heifers weighing 586kg and born from 10/05/22 to 28/06/22 sold for €2,370 (€4.04/kg).

This top-quality Limousin-cross heifer weighing 615kg and born 10/04/2023 sold for €2,760 (€4.49/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow weighing 760kg and born 13/03/2016 sold for €2,800 (€3.68/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 650kg and born 25/06/2022 sold for €2,700 (€4.15/kg).

This light Hereford-cross cow weighing 495kg and born 16/03/2021 sold for €1,470 (€2.97/kg).

Weighing 700kg, this Simmental-cross cow born 11/05/2014 sold for €2,660 (€3.80/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross cow weighing 700kg and born 20/04/2021 sold for €2,620 (€3.74/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross heifer weighing 555kg and born 20/01/2023 sold for €2,300 (€4.14/kg).

This top-quality Limousin-cross cow weighing 805kg and born 04/12/2018 sold for €3,260 (€4.05/kg).