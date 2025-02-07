These 13 crossbred lambs weighing 43kg sold for €179 each (€4.16/kg).

There was a strong entry of just over 400 sheep in Drumshanbo Livestock Mart this week for its weekly sheep sale.

The sale mostly consisted of lambs, cull ewes and ewes with lambs at foot.

The entry numbers over the last few weeks in Drumshanbo have remained very consistent for this time year, according to mart manager Eoin Kane.

Demand has also remained strong, with many buyers from all around buying both ringside and online. The high demand led to a strong clearance rate of 96%, with only a few lots remaining unsold on the night.

Ewes with lambs

It was the ewes with lambs at foot that caught the eye of many buyers in Drumshanbo. They topped at €366 for a two-year-old Rouge ewe with her twin Dutch Spotted ram lambs at foot.

Ewes with single lambs at foot topped at €295 for a full-mouthed Suffolk ewe with a single ram lamb. The majority of ewes with lambs at foot sold from €200 to €350.

Cull ewes were also in high demand on the night from ringside buyers. The cull ewe section was topped by an 85kg Suffolk ewe that sold for €214 (€2.52/kg).

The quality and weight of ewes on offer was mixed, which led to a large range in prices of €58 to €204 per head (€1.20/kg to €3.91/kg).

Big lamb section

The largest section of the sale was the lamb section. There was a strong number of well-fleshed lambs weighing over 50kg.

They topped at €220 (€4.23/kg) for a pen of crossbred lambs that weighed 52kg. The majority of lambs in this weight category sold from €196 to €212.

Lambs weighing from 40kg to 50kg were also highly sought after from the ringside. They topped at €207.50/head (€4.39/kg) for a pen of nine crossbred lambs that weighed 47.2kg. The remainder of lambs in this weight category sold from €170 to €203.

The largest entry of lambs in the sales yard weighed from 30kg to 40kg. The lambs in this category sold from €146 for a pen of 15 lambs that weighed 36.7kg down to €83.

There were few lambs in the sale weighing less than 30kg. They were mostly hill-type lambs and they were well sought after and sold from €56 to €118.

Eoin Kane said: "It was great to see a strong entry to match the strong demand for all of the categories of sheep."

In pictures

These 10 crossbred lambs weighing 48kg sold for €203 each (€4.23/kg).

This ewe and two lambs sold for €320.

This ewe and two lambs sold for €366.

This ewe and two lambs sold for €350.

These five crossbred ewe lambs weighing 37kg sold for €130 each (€3.51/kg).

This ewe and two lambs sold for €350.

This ewe and one lamb sold for €295.

This cull ewe weighing 85kg sold for €214 (€2.52/kg).

These three Suffolk-cross ewe lambs weighing 50kg sold for €196 each (€3.92/kg).

These 15 crossbred lambs weighing 36.7kg sold for €146 each (€3.98/kg).