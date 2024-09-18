These two second-prizewinning Milford ewe lambs weighing 40kg sold for €255 each.

Milford Mart hosted the annual Milford Sheep Breeders Association show and sale on Monday 9 September.

Being the only dedicated Milford sale in Ireland, it attracted a large number of buyers from all across Ireland.

With the large crowd in attendance, trade was hot, with records being broken.

In a strong section of select males, the champion ram lamb sold for a record price of €6,500.

The overall male clearance rate was well improved on the 2023 sale, with just six males remaining unsold on the night.

Female trade also remained strong, with ewe hoggets topping at €560/head for the first prizewinning pen of six.

These strong hogget ewes weighed 72kg on the night and achieved a price per kg of €7.78.

The average price of hoggets was €258 and there was a strong clearance rate of 89%.

Ewe hoggets were up €60/head on the 2023 sale. This sharp trade continued through the ewe lambs, with the average price also up sale and a 92% clearance rate achieved.

It was a pair of ewe lambs that topped the lamb trade at €280. These ewe lambs weighed 50kg and achieved €5.60/kg. A large portion of the ewe lambs sold between €130 and €230 on the night.

In pictures

These two first-prizewinning Milford ewe lambs weighing 39kg sold for €260 each.

These six third-prizewinning Milford ewe lambs weighing 49kg sold for €205 each.

These six second-prizewinning Milford ewe lambs weighing 40kg sold for €230 each.

These six first-prizewinning Milford ewe lambs weighing 46kg sold for €255 each.

These two first-prizewinning Milford ewe hoggets weighing 67kg sold for €420 each.

These six third-prizewinning Milford ewe hoggets weighing 67kg sold for €275 each.

These six second-prizewinning Milford ewe hoggets weighing 62kg sold for €265 each.