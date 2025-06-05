Last year’s kill was recorded at over 63,000 head with throughput also stifled by lower than anticipated demand.

Throughput for the Islamic religious festival of Eid al-Adha, which takes place from 6 to 10 June, looks set to fall short of previous year’s levels.

Reports indicate that factories are working at an increased capacity but it is likely that the kill will be north of 55,000 head rather than the levels of upwards of 70,000 head hit in 2022 and 2023.

Last year’s kill was recorded at over 63,000 head with throughput also stifled by lower than anticipated demand.

Factories

With a significant percentage of sheep sourced for this week’s kill, factories have moved to inflict further price reductions on hoggets with quotes falling by 20c/kg to 30c/kg on last week’s levels.

Hogget quotes are running €1/kg or over €20/head lower than the corresponding week in 2024 while lamb quotes of €9/kg for quality assured sheep are on par.

Top prices reported for lambs this week range from €9.10/kg to €9.20/kg for 21kg carcase weight.

Meanwhile, demand for ewes is subdued with factories focusing on lambs and hoggets.

Quotes are in the region of €5/kg to €5.10/kg in most plants, with abattoirs such as Ballon Meats, which is active for top-quality ewes, quoting €5.50/kg.