Pictured at the launch of Sheep2025 were Philip Creighton, Teagasc; Sean Godfrey, Sheep Ireland; Lauren Nolan, Irish Country Meats; Margaret O Donovan, Teagasc; Michael Gottstein, Teagasc; Shauna Jager, Bord Bia; Jaynell Anderson, Sheep Ireland; Sharon Walshe, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; Darren Carty, Irish Farmers Journal. Photo:Andrew Downes, Xposure

Sheep 2025, an exciting sheep sector open day which will focus on the future of sheep farming, was launched last week and will take place on Saturday 21 June in Teagasc, Mellows Campus, Athenry, Co Galway.

The largest dedicated sheep event on the 2025 calendar will offer sheep farmers, industry stakeholders and those with an interest in agriculture and food an excellent opportunity to experience the latest innovations and trends in Irish sheep production.

The event follows in the footsteps of previous days, such as Sheep 2023 held in Gurteen College. Sheep 2025 is being jointly organised by Teagasc, Bord Bia, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the Irish Farmers Journal, and Sheep Ireland.

Ireland’s largest sheep processor, Irish Country Meats (ICM), returns as the main sponsor of the event in addition to major sponsorship from FBD, MSD Animal Health and Elanco.

There is an extensive array of attractions ranging from technology updates to practical demonstrations, sheep breed exhibits, cookery presentations, shearing and wool, safety demos and children’s entertainment.

Technology transfer

The latest technical information and expert insights will be delivered through a number of platforms, with a strong focus on demonstrating technology transfer in a practical and interactive manner.

Topics covered will include the following:

Grassland and forages: clover over-sowing demonstrations, fencing options, grass measuring, companion forages, and more.

Breeding and genetics: insights from Teagasc research flocks, methane emissions measurements, performance recording, pre-breeding checks, and flock replacement policies.

Nutrition: research results from feeding trials and insights on nutrition practices for sheep farming.

Flock health: a detailed exploration of internal and external parasites, lameness studies, and a regional veterinary laboratory display.

Organic farming: meet organic advisers, discuss certification requirements, and view organic sheep on display.

Hill sheep production: maximise output on hill systems, with advice on lamb finishing options and forage crop displays.

Health and safety: interactive demonstrations on quad bike safety, sheep handling, and trailer regulations.

Meat industry and markets: discussions on selecting lambs for slaughter, clean livestock policy, and industry trends.

Agricultural education: discover career opportunities in sheep farming and agriculture, including the battle of the colleges sheep challenge.

Environment and water quality: learn about the Signpost Programme and its initiatives to improve sustainability.

Forestry: discover forest types and the benefits of integrating trees with sheep farming.

Agricultural advisory: consult with experts to discuss specific advisory needs.

Extensive programme

The event looks set to showcase the largest sheep breed exhibit, with Sheep 2025 providing an ideal setting for pedigree farmers to showcase their best of breeding and interact with commercial customers.

It is an important year for upwards of 7,000 farmers who must source a genotyped ram as part of the requirements in the Sheep Improvement Scheme, and the event also allows farmers to see what different breeds have to offer.

In excess of 60 commercial exhibitors are expected to be in attendance, including sheep handling equipment, manufacturers and suppliers of veterinary medicines, minerals etc, grass and forage seed providers and a range of other industry stakeholders.

Sheep shearing demonstrations and wool displays have proved popular in recent events, and the organisers plan to build on this in 2025. Sheepdog training demos are also back by popular demand, while health and safety will be to the fore in quad bike demos.

Health is also paramount, and there will be health check stations in operation. There are attractions to cater to all interests, and celebrity chef Neven Maguire will be showcasing lamb recipes. There will also be ample children’s entertainment.

Forward-looking event

Speaking at the launch of Sheep 2025, Michael Gottstein, head of sheep knowledge transfer in Teagasc said; “Sheep 2025 is more than just an exhibition; it is a forward-looking event that provides a comprehensive platform for learning, networking, and discovering the future direction of the sheep farming industry. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the event promises to be a must-attend for all those with an interest in agriculture.”

Philip Creighton, Teagasc sheep enterprise leader said; “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the Teagasc sheep research facility in Athenry for this major event, which will provide invaluable insights for farmers looking to improve flock management, animal welfare, and farm profitability, while also addressing broader concerns such as environmental impact and market trends.”

Breed display and commercial exhibits

A number of sheep breed societies are planning to hold breed championships at Sheep 2025 with a high percentage of breed societies planning breed displays. The deadline for booking is 30 May 2025. The portal for booking attendance will be live from the end of this week.

The booking portal for trade/industry exhibitors will be also be open for bookings in the coming days and a link will be included on next week’s sheep page or at www.teagasc.ie/sheep2025.

This website also contains more indepth information with a focus on delivering information in a farmer friendly and practical manner.