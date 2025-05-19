Producers with hoggets to sell continue to trade into an increasingly challenging market, with another 10c/kg to 20c/kg cut to prices.

This leaves base quotes on Monday ranging from €7.80/kg to €7.90/kg, with opening negotiations for quality assured (QA) hoggets averaging around the €8/kg mark.

This leaves groups and regular sellers with stronger negotiating power securing returns in the region of €8.10/kg for QA sheep.

There are higher-priced deals being negotiated with specialist finishers handling large numbers, but such sellers are also facing pressure, particularly for hoggets deemed to be overweight.

Most plants are paying to 23kg carcase weight, with isolated deals to 23.5kg. Cuts for hoggets exceeding 25kg to 27kg carcase weight range from 50c/kg to €1/kg, with some plants operating an upper price limit.

There is also talk of factories trying to impose greater cuts for hoggets with teeth set and overweight, with a couple of plants threatening to pay for such sheep at cull ewe prices.

Lamb quotes

Lamb quotes remain unchanged in most plants, with base quotes of €9/kg leaving opening prices for QA lambs in the region of €9.20/kg.

A couple of plants have moved to try to bring base quotes under the €9/kg mark, but reports indicate they are willing to negotiate at €9/kg.

Groups and regular sellers are trading at €9.30/kg, with reports at the top end of the market above this level. The majority of plants are paying to 21kg carcase weight, despite some holding their official carcase weight paid limit at 20.5kg.

Ewe trade

The cull ewe trade is firm, with base quotes in the region of €5.50/kg to €5.60/kg. Agents and regular sellers are securing returns in excess of €5.80/kg, with prices at the top end of the market selling for upwards of €6/kg.

Mart prices remain vibrant, providing an opportunity for farmers to negotiate with greater force with factory agents or opt for the live trade.