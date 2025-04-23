Further factory price cuts of 20c/kg to 30c/kg for lambs and hoggets has quelled the bite in the trade that was present before the Easter break. Factory agents are abiding by the party line and are largely not getting involved in bidding wars for lambs. However with sale entries also falling significantly there is some signs of more competition in places as the week has progressed.

Hogget prices have come back under the €200 mark in many sales with a high percentage of heavier lots trading from €194 to €200 per head and select lots or better-quality types rising to €205 per head.

There are few reports of factory-type hoggets exceeding this range but any nice-quality ewe hoggets are being met with more customers which is generating more competition.

This is leading to a price premium of €5 to €15 per head above factory returns with the best-quality heavy hoggets weighing upwards of 55kg to 60kg hitting as high as €230 to €240 per head.

Ewe hoggets

The trade for ewe hoggets is being boosted by the ongoing vibrant cull ewe trade with prices going a long way to covering replacement costs at present.

Some managers also comment that some farmers are out looking for hoggets earlier as they see them as better value than purchasing later in the year when supplies could be tighter than in 2024.

Spring lamb entries have fallen to a low level with many marts only handling a half dozen to a dozen entries. Prices are being dictated in many sales by factory agents with less butcher activity in recent days.

As such top prices are in line with potential factory returns with heavier lambs capable of killing out at maximum weight selling from €185 to €195 per head with lighter lots falling back below the €180 mark. The reduction in hogget prices is also curtailing prices for heavier lambs.

The cull ewe trade is solid with prices unchanged on before the Easter break. Good-quality lowland ewes continue to trade from €2.60/kg to €2.90/kg with select lots capable of exceeding the €3/kg mark. Choice lots including pedigree ewes have recorded prices as high as €3.20/kg to €3.50/kg with ewes lacking flesh back to €2/kg to €2.20/kg.