Sheep 2025 returns to Teagasc Mellows Campus, Athenry, for the first time in five years after a sabbatical to Gurteen College in 2023. Figures reported in the latest Department of Agriculture annual sheep and goat census show over 60% of the national flock located along the western seaboard, making the venue a central location for a high percentage of sheep farmers.

A good roads network with the event located just off the M6 motorway in Athenry also means the venue is readily accessible to farmers right across the country. Farmers travelling from the Dublin direction can make the trip in two hours while it is a little over two hours from Kilkenny and Cavan and an hour from Limerick.

The free event will be signposted from Junction 17 from the M6 motorway (Dublin to Galway) and is less than a five minute drive from here. There is ample parking on site and a new layout on a greenfield site away from the farmyard means all the many facets of the event can be easily accessed by all visitors, young and old.

Things to do:

There is an extensive range of attractions for all farming families:

Over 50 commercial exhibits and technical displays.

Sheep breed competitions.

Sheep breed displays.

Butchery demonstrations and cooking demonstrations with Neven Maguire.

Training the sheep dog and the handler.

Battle of the Colleges Young Shepherds Competition.

Wool shed featuring sheep shearing demonstrations.

The latest research updates.

Children’s play area.

On-site catering.

Health check with Croí.

Health and safety displays and valuable tips on operating quad bikes.