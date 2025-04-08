A spokesperson for an Garda Síochána said: “No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

An Garda Síochána are investigating an incident in Co Meath where a young lamb was found hung by its neck from a gate with a shoelace.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident in Agher, Summerhill, Co Meath, on Saturday 5 April. The lamb was found dead.

In a since-deleted post on Facebook, the neighbour of the affected farmer urged locals to be vigilant and to be on the lookout for who may have caused the incident.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

Read more

Over 80 rolls of sheep and barbed wire stolen in Monaghan

Investigation under way following wildfire at Wild Nephin National Park

Garda advice after two farm gate thefts in Limerick