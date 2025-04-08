An Garda Síochána are investigating an incident in Co Meath where a young lamb was found hung by its neck from a gate with a shoelace.
Gardaí attended the scene of the incident in Agher, Summerhill, Co Meath, on Saturday 5 April. The lamb was found dead.
In a since-deleted post on Facebook, the neighbour of the affected farmer urged locals to be vigilant and to be on the lookout for who may have caused the incident.
A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”
