Michael Collins, rounding up a few sheep which had strayed from the main flock.

Neily O'Leary of Coomhola and Michael Collins of Ballinspittle spent part of a day in late July herding a small flock of sheep that spend part of the year grazing Middle Calf Island in Roaringwater Bay in west Cork.

The first step is to locate the sheep. Unfortunately they had split into two groups on either side of the island.

Leaving Schull harbour they made their way to the island located almost 6km offshore and 4km from Cape Clear.

Accessible only by boat and with no pier, they landed on one of the stone beaches on the island and set about locating the sheep.

A holding area has been set up for the sheep in the ruins of one of the old buildings on the island, to get to it requires navigating sheep through the former settlement.

Middle Calf Island is one of three uninhabited islands in the centre of Roaringwater Bay, home to Carbery's 100 isles.

Ruins

It's companion islands, East Calf and West Calf are 500m either side of this island which hasn't been lived on since 1937.

Prior to this six families lived there and farmed and fished for a living.

With the first group rounded up, it's time for a break for Neily and his dog Rover.

The ruins of dwellings and outbuildings remain on the island today.

These days the island is home to a small herd of Kerry Bog Ponies which graze year round and about 40 sheep which spend part of the year there to control ragwort.

Cattle

There are no grazing animals on West Calf Island while a small number of cattle spend the summer grazing on East Calf Island.

Neil O'Leary and Michael Collins rounding up sheep on a beach on Middle Calf Island in Roaring Water Bay, West Cork.

Prior to the import of continental cattle breeds from Europe in the early 1960s, East Calf Island was leased by a former British Army officer named Laurie Gardner and a jetty was built there with the intention of using the island as a quarantine station. He was looking to import Charolais cattle but the State stepped in and used Spike Island in Cork Harbour for that purpose instead.

This story is recounted in Raymond Keogh's book "Cattleman".

In pictures

Sheep on Middle Calf Island in Roaringwater Bay, west Cork with the Fastnet Rock lighthouse in the background.

Michael Collins and Neily O'Leary aided by Neilys dogs head off for a day herding sheep on Middle Calf Island in Roaring Water Bay, West Cork.

The first step is to locate the sheep. Unfortunately they had split into two groups on either side of the island.

The main group are located on the southern side of the island. The harbour in Cape Clear can be seen in the background.

Neily O'Leary herding sheep on Middle Calf Island in Roaringwater Bay, west Cork. Cape Clear can be seen in the distance.

Rover and Leah help get control of the flock.

A holding area has been set up for the sheep in the ruins of one of the old buildings on the island, to get to it requires navigating sheep through the former settlement.

The island was once home to a few families who farmed and fished for a living.

With the first group rounded up, it's time for a break for Neily and his dog Rover.

Neily O'Leary.

Neily's dog, Leah takes a break from the action.

The remaining sheep spotted, it's time to round them up..

Neily rounding up the second group of sheep along the northern shore with the mainland in the background.

An eleusive ram watches as a yacht sails by the eastern shore of Middle Calf Island.

Neily O'Leary moves a few sheep along the rocks above the shoreline.

After a tour of the island, Neily and his dogs Rover and Leah got the sheep to the beach.

The second group were a different propostiton to the first bunch and took to the rocks on the shore.

Michael Collins sets off to retrieve a few sheep who had wandered. West Calf Island can be seen in rhe background.

Neil O'Leary and Michael Collins rounding up sheep on a beach on Middle Calf Island in Roaring Water Bay, West Cork.

Finally the sheep were herded towards the ruins and the rest of the flock.