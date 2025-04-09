Peter and Eilish McGee from Ballintra, Donegal and their two ewes which had six lambs each. \ Clive Wasson

I farm: “Sucklers on the farm that we’re living on, there’s 27ac in it. Then I’ve a small farm near Laghey with 12ac and one near Pettigo with 12ac.”

Sheep: “I finish lambs for the factory. I’ve Cheviot ewes and the odd crossed one. I’ve only five ewes altogether and I’ve 18 lambs from them.

I’ve seven hoggets left now, they’re finishing and they’ll soon be gone. I finish up this time of year, I take silage off where they’re grazing.”

Sextuplets: “That first [ewe], she had three lambs the first year, second year she had four lambs, last year she had five lambs, now this year she had six.

The other one had five last year as well. I bottle fed them and they drank straight away. It took a while for the mothers to come round again.

[During the lambing] some of them were feet down, head down and two of them were coming backways. If you’re having six lambs in a small room, you got to be careful.”

This week: “There’s been no work done with people calling. It’s a matter of getting stuff fed early in the morning. It’s great to put a smile on people’s faces. It’s unreal what’s happened, I can’t believe it myself.”

Cows: “I graze 10 cows, Limousin and Angus. I was into Charolais and Belgian Blue but I had bother calving with no help, so I went to change the system and it’s much better in the calving line.”

Succession: “Every place has gone the same, there’s nobody young to take it on. You’re doing it all yourself but I’m enjoying it.”