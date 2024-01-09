Throughput in Northern Ireland is expected to reduce in 2024 on the back of a reduction in the breeding ewe flock.

End-of-year figures published for 2023 by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) show sheep output in Northern Ireland increased by over 23,000 head.

The number of sheep slaughtered increased by 26,471, or 6% as detailed in Table 2, and exceeded 500,000 head for the first time since 2015.

The sheep kill trend was similar to in Ireland with throughput of hoggets/lambs for the first six months of the year running over 30,000 head higher. In contrast to Ireland, lamb throughput in the second half of the year held solid, falling by just over 1,000 head.

The number of sheep exported from Northern Ireland for direct slaughter in plants in Ireland increased by 4,070 head to reach 340,747 head.

The number of sheep exported to farms in Ireland also increased slightly, rising by 2,646 head to 88,066. This follows an increase of over 34,000 head in 2022.

There was a significant reduction in the number of sheep exported to Britain for direct slaughter with just 550 head exported under this heading. This compares to 23,420 head exported for direct slaughter in 2022.

The 22,870 reduction was compensated for, however, by a significant increase in the number of sheep exported to farms under the ‘breeding and store sheep’ category.

DAERA figures show that the number of sheep exported under this category exceeded 100,000 head and was recorded at 101,924 head. This is an increase of 13,122 head of 2022 levels which in turn increased by over 38,000 head on 2021 levels.

When combined, the net increase in sheep output was recorded at 23,439 additional sheep leaving farms in 2023. Production forecasts for 2024 point to output reducing on 2023 levels.

The results of the June 2023 census showed almost 18,000 fewer breeding ewes and over 5,000 fewer females destined for breeding, while the number of lambs less than one year old was over 30,000 head lower. These factors are likely to build in to reduced levels of sheep output in 2024.