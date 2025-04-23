Hoggets and lambs have been hit with price cuts of upwards of €10/head since peak buying for Easter finished. This follows another cut to factory quotes of 20c/kg to 30c/kg earlier this week. Opening quotes for quality assured hoggets range from €8.70/kg to €8.80/kg, with agents trying to curtail top prices at €8.90/kg.

Tighter supplies have seen some finishers handling larger numbers having more success in negotiations, while reports indicate factories are trying to curtail paid carcase weight limits to 23kg with varying levels of success. Quotes for hoggets in Northern Ireland have also fallen by 20p/kg to £6.80/kg (€7.94/kg).

Base quotes for spring lambs are in the region of €9/kg to €9.10/kg, or an opening price of €9.20/kg for quality assured lambs.

Top prices paid to regular suppliers are hitting upwards of €9.30/kg, with numbers of spring lambs coming on the market this week being much tighter.