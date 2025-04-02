Demand for spring lambs has gone up significantly this week, with factories increasing base quotes by 20c/kg. Opening prices for quality assured (QA) lambs are in the region of €9.60/kg to €9.70/kg in plants, including Irish Country Meats, Dawn Meats/Kildare Chilling and Kepak. Higher returns are being paid in some cases to producer groups/regular sellers when bonus payments are included.

Demand for lamb is being boosted by the Easter trade. While this demand is low relative to hogget throughput, so too is supply in the market and this is what is generating the current spike in competition. Prices are running 40c/kg or €8/head higher on a 21kg carcase than the corresponding week in 2024.

Demand for hoggets has also increased, with base quotes rising by 20c/kg on last week’s level.

Factory agents are opening negotiations for QA hoggets in the region of €9/kg to €9.10/kg, with prices for QA hoggets rising to €9.20/kg for regular sellers and groups and €9.30/kg at the top end of the market.

Factories are holding firm in their stance on paying to 23kg carcase weight, but deals to 23.5kg are being struck regularly by sellers with greater negotiating power.

Quotes in Northern Ireland for hoggets have increased by 20p/kg to £7.10/kg (€8.48/kg), with plants paying 10p/kg to 15p/kg above quotes to regular sellers.